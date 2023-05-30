By Euronews with AP

All the latest news from the war in Ukraine.

Russian attacks Kyiv for the third time in 24 hours

Russia launched a pre-dawn attack on Ukraine's capital on Tuesday, killing at least one person and sending residents scrambling into shelters to escape the relentless bombardment.

The buzzing of drones could be heard over Kyiv, followed by loud explosions as they were taken down by air defence systems.

One person died and three were injured when a high-rise building in the Holosiiv district caught fire.

The building's upper two floors were destroyed, and there may be people under the rubble, the Kiyv military administration said.

More than 20 people were evacuated.

At least 20 Shahed drones were intercepted in Russia's third attack on the capital in the past 24 hours, according to the military administration.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it launched a series of strikes early Monday targeting Ukrainian air bases. Command posts, radars, aircraft and ammunition stockpiles were destroyed, it claimed.

Moscow attacked by drones early morning

Authorities have reported a drone attack on the Russian capital.

Residents said they heard blasts, with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin later confirming a drone attack had taken place.

Sobyanin said in a Telegram post the attack caused "insignificant damage" to several buildings and that no one had been seriously hurt. He did not elaborate further.

Residents of two buildings damaged in the attack were evacuated, Sobyanin said.

Some 30 drones were destroyed in the Moscow region, according to local media.

Observers have suggested this is a prelude to a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive effort from Ukraine, though this cannot be confirmed.

There was no immediate comment on the attacks from Ukrainian officials.

It was the second reported attack on Moscow after authorities said two drones targeted the Kremlin earlier this month in what was labelled an attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life.

Ukraine peace plan the only solution, says Zelensky adviser

Russia's war in Ukraine can only be ended with the peace plan presented by Kyiv as the time for mediation has long gone, a top aide to President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said.

Hitting back at the plans presented by China, Brazil, the Vatican, and South Africa in recent months, chief diplomatic adviser Ihor Zhovkva said Ukraine will not accept anything that gives up Russian-occupied territories.

"In this period of open war, we don't need any mediators. It's too late for mediation," he said.

Ukraine's 10-point peace plan demands a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territories.

Zhovka added that the G7 summit reacted "extremely positively" to the peace plan.

China's proposed 12-point plan, on the other hand, calls for a ceasefire yet does not condemn Russia or oblige it to withdraw troops from occupied land.

"China is a wise country which understands its role in international affairs," Zhovka added, referring to his interaction with China's top envoy Li Hui.