By Euronews with AFP

Children are among the wounded after a Russian missile hit a clinic in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, authorities report.

At least one person was killed and 23 others injured in a Russian strike on a clinic in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

A 69-year-old man was killed when the missile struck on Friday, while three victims were "severely" injured, said Serhii Lysak of the Dnipropetrovsk State Administration.

"He was just passing by when a rocket of Russian terrorists hit the city," he wrote on Telegram about the elderly victim.

21 people were rushed to hospital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about the strike on Telegram, posting a video showing heavily damaged buildings topped by plumes of black smoke.

Most of its roof appears badly damaged, rescue workers are shown on site.

They have since extinguished the flames says Lysak.

"The buildings of a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro were destroyed", Zelenskyy said in his tweet.

At least two children were among the wounded and are now hospitalised, wrote regional head Lysak.

"Rescue of the wounded is continuing", he added. "The fire affected a total of 500 square metres. Firefighters are battling the flames".

Ukrainian Telegram channels posted videos of rescuers helping people with blood on their faces to escape from the clinic through corridors full of rubble.

Zelenskyy denounced the attack as a crime against humanity. Russia repeatedly denies accusations that its soldiers have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia did not comment on the reported air strikes but said Ukraine struck two regions in southern Russia with a rocket and a drone.

Across the country, the Ukrainian army announced that it had shot down ten of the 17 missiles and 23 of the 31 Shahed drones launched by Russia during the night.

The previous night, all 36 Russian drones were destroyed, according to the Ukrainian air force.