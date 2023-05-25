EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Iran

Iran unveils its latest ballistic missile that it says has a range of 2000km

In this picture released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on Thursday, May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran.
By Mark Armstrong  with AP

Iran has unveiled its latest ballistic missile as tensions with the West continue over its nuclear programme.

Authorities showed off the liquid-fuelled Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran, with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher.

Defence Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile could be prepared for launch in a short period.

Iranian officials described the missile as having a 2,000km (1,240-mile) range with a 1,500 kilogram (3,300-pound) warhead.

They also released undated video footage that they said showed a successful launch of the missile.

The Khorramshahr-4 is named after an Iranian city that was the scene of heavy fighting during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

Regional tensions likely played a role in Iran's missile display Thursday.

A miniature example of Jerusalem's golden Dome of the Rock on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a holy site in both Islam and Judaism that Jews call the Temple Mount, stood next to the mobile launcher.

Iran views Israel as its archenemy and provides arms anti-Israeli militant groups in the Palestinian territories and surrounding countries.

Tensions between the two nations are high, particularly as Iran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

The Khorramshahr would be able to reach Israel.

It remains unclear, however, why the missile has been called Khorramshahr-4 as only two other variants of the rocket are publicly known.

It is modelled on North Korea's Musudan ballistic missile.

