Viktor Orban has said "poor Ukrainians" are unlikely to emerge victorious against Russia, calling for Washington-Moscow negotiations to end the war.

The ultra-nationalist leader, who constantly criticises the EU and its members over their support to Ukraine, reiterated his calls for a ceasefire at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

"It is obvious that the military solution does not work," he said on Tuesday, blaming the Russian invasion on "failed diplomacy".

"If you look at the reality, the numbers, the context, and the fact that NATO is not ready to send troops, it is obvious that there is no victory for the poor Ukrainians on the battlefield. This is my position," Orban said.

Orban has constantly refused to help the neighbouring Ukrainian military and still maintains ties with the Kremlin, remaining as one of the few EU leaders not to have visited Kyiv post-invasion.

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday Hungary was blocking a new tranche of military aid for Ukraine, though believed it was "certain" the funds would be released.

Hungary made the move after war-torn Ukraine put a Hungarian bank on its list of "international sponsors of war".

Orban said a new European security agreement should be negotiated with Moscow after a ceasefire.

"As a state, Ukraine is of course very important, but in the longer term, from a strategic point of view, what is at stake is the future security of Europe," he added.

The Hungarian Prime Minister criticised EU leaders for being "too intellectual", claiming they were not looking out for obvious solutions.

One of those, Orban pointed out, would be a deal including Washington and Kremlin.

"It is clear that without the United States, there is no security architecture for Europe," he said. "This war can only be stopped.. if the Russians reach an agreement with Washington."

Hungary, which depends on Russia for half of its energy needs, is negotiating an agreement with Qatar for natural gas imports with the first deliveries expected in 2026.