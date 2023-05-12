By Euronews

Portugal is bringing in new legislation to restrict the use and sale of tobacco products including vaping.

Portugal is clamping down on cigarettes and vaping. A new bill will ban smoking in outdoor spaces next to public buildings such as schools, colleges and hospitals.

It will also tighten control over the sale and marketing of cigarettes and other tobacco products in the country. The aim is that by 2025 they will only be available for purchase in tobacconists, petrol stations and airports.

It will no longer be possible to sell tobacco directly or through vending machines in places such as restaurants, bars, concert halls and venues, casinos, fairs and exhibitions. The products will also be prohibited at music festivals.

Portugal is complying with the European directive of 29 June 2022, which puts heated tobacco on an equal footing with other tobacco products.