By Euronews with International Judo Federation

Nils Stump of Switzerland took gold in the Qatar World Judo Championships after defeating Manuel Lombardo of Italy, while Canada's Christa Deguchi secured her second World title.

The third day of the World Judo Championships in Doha saw two more gold medals up for grabs - and the local crowd enthusiastically cheering on their heroes in contests relayed around the world.

Canada's 2019 World Champion Christa Deguchi was on top form and wasn't letting anyone stand between her and the -57kg final.

There she would meet Haruka Funakubo of Japan who was also looking in typically solid form, scoring ippons throughout the day.

I think if you trust yourself more than anyone, you can do what you want to do. Christa Deguchi -57kg gold, Canada

But Deguchi used her style and experience, to take the final with a moment of magic and secure her second World Championship gold.

IOC Member and International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe awarded the medals.

“I hope you trust yourself and, I think if you trust yourself more than anyone, you can do what you want to do,” said Deguchi.

Manuel Lombardo of Italy had his eye on the -73kg gold medal and battled his way through to his second senior world final.

But Switzerland's Nils Stump put in some standout performances too, throwing the likes of Japan's Hashimoto on the way to his first-ever World final.

Lombardo thought he'd won the title in golden score, but on a referee's review, it was deemed he'd performed an illegal head dive - prohibited in the rules of judo.

🥇🥇🥇 World Champion Nils Stump !!! Can we get at least 10'000 likes for this outstanding performance 😍🙏💪 So awesome, unbelievable, #unstumpable !! @stumpnils #swissjudo | swissjudo.ch #judoworlds Posted by Swiss Judo & Ju-Jitsu on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

So Nils Stump became Switzerland's first-ever World Judo Champion, a moment of history for an explosive and exciting athlete.

IJF EC Member & IOC Member Yasuhiro YAMASHITA awarded the medals.

"It’s amazing, I don’t have the words now," Stump said. "It's really a great achievement for Swiss judo. Judo is not so popular, and I'm just happy that I could take this medal home for Switzerland.”

Next time in Qatar, the -81kg and -63kg contests.