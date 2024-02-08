WATCH: What does the future of Asian football look like?

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar has showcased the best of football in Asia

The success of the AFC 2023 Asian Cup would not have been the same without the fans' unwavering support. The event's ticket sales have exceeded all expectations, illuminating the growing significance of Asian football on a global stage.

With an impressive showcase of talent and the arrival of renowned players, the tournament celebrates individual achievements and has become a pivotal moment for the continent's football landscape.

From the shock exit of Japan at the hands of the Iranian team. To the presence of influential players like Son Heung Min, giving the Korean Republic hopes of securing a third AFC Asian Cup, Asian football is experiencing a remarkable surge in prominence.

Europe has been somewhat of a lone wolf in the football industry for a long time. European countries invest the most in football and sign star players, but Asian football is blooming after countries got in on the action, making it more competitive and prosperous.

Hassan Al-Haydos, the Qatar National team's captain, told Football Now that performance and progress has increased competitiveness amongst the Asian teams.

"This Asian Cup has showcased, so far, that all teams are evolving. Competition has become more difficult." Al-Haydos explained.

The passion and dedication of players, supported by the unwavering enthusiasm of fans, are driving forces behind the continued rise of Asian football, heralding a new era of success and recognition on a global scale.