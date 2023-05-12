A shocking 6th day at the Doha World Judo Championships

By IJF

Israel's Inbar Lanir and Russia's Arman Adamian take home gold at another amazing day in Qatar.

Day 6 of the Doha World Judo Championships was certainly one to remember.

At under 78 Kg, Inbar Lanir had the time of her life, defeating her opponents in style delivering ippons all day long. The Israeli athlete didn't let anyone stop her on her road to the final. Not even the world number one, Alice Bellandi!

Audrey Tcheumeo of France, World Champion in 2011, was also destined for the final. She was determined to prove that she could still take the top spot with great throws all day, gaining her a place in the final against Lanir.

In the final, both Lanir and Tcheumeo were determined to become World Champion. There was high energy and big throws, but Lanir caught the experienced Tcheumeo and it was all over. Inbar Lanir, World Champion for Israel!

Lanir IJF

Her medal was awarded by Israeli Judo Association President Mr Moshe Ponti.

"Everyone is so nice, and I've really enjoyed being here, the atmosphere is great. The weather is hot but I feel proud," said Lanir.

All bets were off in under 100 Kg as reigning World Champion Muzaffarbek Turoboyev was defeated in the first round. The red backpatch was up for grabs.

Double Olympic and double World Champion, Lukas Krpalek has moved back to the category, and was looking to cement that he is one of the all-time greats. A third World title was in reach after showing the crowd a ne-waza masterclass throughout the preliminaries. Fantastic judo from Krpalek.

Independent Neutral Athlete Arman Adamian, a multiple Grand Slam winner, was on top form all morning and there was only one thing in his sight: the gold medal. He was throwing big and after some tough contests, his powerful techniques led him into the final. It seemed like nothing could stop him.

Arman Adamian (AIN) vs Lukas Krpalek (CZE). IJF

In the final, both athletes had their chances but it was Adamian who displayed dominant judo and was victorious, leaving the tatami as World Judo Champion.

IJF Head Sport Director Mr Vladimir Barta awarded the medals.

"To be honest, I still can’t believe that I’m a World Champion, I've had a long journey to get here. I’ve lost several events and now I've won the title and I can't believe it and I'm happy to be the World Champion," said Adamian.

Tomorrow, the heavyweights enter the tatami, and it’’s the first World Championships since 2017 with 10-time World Champion, king of the category Teddy Riner. Can he repeat his Doha Masters success to take an unfounded 11th World title here in Qatar? Tomorrow we will find out.