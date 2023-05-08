By Euronews with AP

A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla let others take the centre stage Sunday as they took in a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle.

Sitting amongst an audience of some 20,000 people on the palace's eastern terrace, the newly crowned monarch and his wife appeared to enjoy the show. As Lionel Richie performed “All Night Long,” they even got up on their feet and swayed to the music.

The concert featured global icons such as Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel and Katy Perry, performing her iconic song, "Roar", Tiwa Savage with "Keys to the Kingdom" and 90's group (minus Robbie Williams and Jason Orange) Take That.

Concert with the stars

Many cameos from celebrities all around the world were also featured, with a greeting from "Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman and “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise appearing in a recorded video message, saying: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.”

The mixed program also saw performances by the Royal Ballet, Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and British band Take That.

Even Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made an appearance, joking with host Hugh Bonneville.

The entertainment was interspersed with more serious moments. A message from Charles on the importance of environmental conservation was played, and the show was accompanied by a light and drone display with a nature theme.

Prince William, the heir to the throne, took to the stage to pay tribute to his father’s dedication to service. “Pa, we are all so proud of you,” he said.

Concertgoers sang “God Save the King” as landmarks around the UK were lit up in colourful lights.

Earlier Sunday, thousands of picnics and street parties were held across the country in Charles’ honour. The community get-togethers, part of a British tradition known as the Big Lunch, provided a down-to-earth counterpart to the gilded spectacle of the king’s crowning Saturday.

Volunteering Monday

To help bring the festive coronation weekend to a close, the King called for his people to engage in volunteer work on Monday. Dubbed the "Big Help Out", the aim is to help build community bonds and to create a lasting volunteering legacy stemming from the historic occasion.

The King and Queen are not expected to attend any events - but other royals will drop in on some of the projects. For example, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are set to take part in a puppy class in Reading, at the Guide Dogs training centre.

An app and website have been set up to allow people to search for volunteering opportunities, which will range from helping the elderly to working with environmental charities and supporting animal welfare.