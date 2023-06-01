European royalty is in Jordan to celebrate the marriage of the country's Crown Prince.

Less than a month after international royalty gathered in London for the coronation of the UK’s King Charles III, it’s time for a reunion…in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Members of Europe’s oldest monarchies are today due in the capital, Amman, alongside royal representatives from the Middle East, for the wedding of the country’s Crown Prince.

A day of national celebration is planned as the heir to Jordan’s throne, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah, marries Saudi-born Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif at Zahran Palace. Festivities are taking place across the country’s 12 governorates, with citizens being treated to a day-off.

A multi-day event, on the eve before the wedding, King Abdullah hosted a dinner for over 4,000 Jordanians, serving Mansaf. The dish, usually made from lamb, rice and yoghurt, is a well-known symbol of hospitality.

A royal who's who

King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands have confirmed they will be at the wedding Kin Cheung/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Dignitaries have been arriving ahead of the nuptials. Around 140 people are due to see the happy couple marry on Thursday in a religious ceremony, before the royal red motorcade, reserved for special occasions, crosses the capital taking the newlyweds to their reception.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden are set to watch the couple tie the knot Michael Sohn/AP2011

Confirmed guests include the Kings and Queens of the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as the Crown Princes and Princesses of Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Also on the guest list is the UK's Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate.

Representatives from the Qatari Royal Household are also expected to attend, while Jill Biden, the US First lady will represent her country.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark will represent HM Queen Margrethe II Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix/Denmark Out

The atmosphere is electric in Amman with flags and pictures of the Royal family flying across the city. Convoys of cars covered in images of the couple have been traversing around the capital, beeping their horns, as royal fever sweeps Jordan.

Concerts have been held in honour of the event, with famous musicians from across the Arab world performing. At Al-Sha’b Circle, a church scout group, playing the bagpipes, took part in the celebrations – a nod to Jordan’s past links with the UK.

A church scout group playing the bagpipes as wedding fever grips Jordan Euronews

Bagpipers are a firm fixture of military bands and are seen as a national treasure. Wedding favours - chocolates with a special monogram to mark the occasion - were also being handed out at Queen Alia International Airport.

Described as a ‘unique representation’ of the celebration, the monogram merges the initials of the happy couple to create the Arabic word ‘Nafrah,’ which translates as, ‘We rejoice’. In a statement, the palace said the monogram captured the nature of the event ‘which aims to bring happiness and positivity to everyone’.

Wedding favours - with a special monogram to mark the nuptials of Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif - were handed out at Amman airport Euronews

Best wishes have been pouring in on a site set up for the couple. ‘A thousand, thousand congratulations,’ read one post. Others wishing the newlyweds a ‘blessed marriage,’ and a ‘happy life’. One comment summed up the general mirth of the day saying, ‘Our joy is your joy’.

King Abdullah II, who has been on the throne since 1999, has long groomed his eldest son to succeed him. Many in the capital see the large public celebrations of the Crown Prince’s wedding as a way of bringing him closer to the people and consolidating his future as leader of the country.

The King not only has wide-ranging political powers but also acts as supreme leader of the armed forces. Jordan is a key western ally.