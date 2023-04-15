By Euronews

In Bulgaria, egg dyeing and ritual bread baking form an important part of Orthodox Easter preparations in each Bulgarian family.

Bread-making traditions in Bulgaria begin on Holy Saturday. Kozunak is a sweet loaf made with sugar, raisins and almonds, to be served at Christmas and on other special religious occasions.

The sweet Easter treat can come in several forms: some cooks chose to braid the bread while others prefer to form it into a round mould. Recipes are often passed down through the generations.

While the dough is baking - it's time to dye the eggs.

Nowadays, many families opt for ready dye sets, but some Bulgarians also rely on plants for dyeing eggs: beetroot for red dye, onion shells for yellow dye, nettle for green dye, and red onion shells for purple dye.

"With the first egg dyed red, a cross is made on the forehead of the youngest child in the house for health," Nicole told Euronews.

The first red egg is left next to the icon of Mother Mary and Jesus. It replaces the old one which is dissolved and if its yolk is whole, health and prosperity are believed to reign in the house.

Bread is an important part of religious rituals in much of Eastern Europe, and holds a symbolic place on the dinner table during what is considered the holiest day of the year.