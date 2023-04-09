Czechs mark Easter with noisy rattle procession

By Euronews with AP

Hundreds of people clad in black suits and white masks marched through the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice on Friday, partaking in an old Easter tradition.

From Maundy Thursday to Holy Saturday, they walked in procession through the town with drums, clappers, and rolling wooden rattles to mark the rhythm of the day with a deafening sound. The goal is to replace the sound of the town's bells.

Keeping with tradition, the bells have been flown to Rome to be blessed by the Pope for their year's work.

Theatre director Vita Marsik brought this custom to Ceske Budejovice from Moravia years ago. At that time he was accompanied by only about ten friends.

"We pray for the people of Ukraine, but we should also pray for the Russian people, for the common people, and perhaps for the leadership," he said, leading this year's procession.

"Because they don't know what they are doing. It's complicated - we are mad at those people, but it's a complicated problem, even if that's not what the people want to hear. But the war is hellish."

Euronews reporter Jiri Skacel has more from Ceske Budejovice.