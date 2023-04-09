Bachelors bang their drums: an unusual Easter tradition in Poland

The town of Iwaniska celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ with drums. A few minutes before midnight, during the vigil at the tomb of Jesus, the drum is brought into the local church and at midnight the drumming begins. It continues the whole night until the beginning of the Resurrection Mass on Sunday morning. It is supposed to refer to the resurrection of Christ, when the rocks cracked making a huge noise.

Young bachelors also walk through the streets of the town with a drum. They stop in front of maidens' houses and play the drum. In turn, the hosts treat them and invite them inside.