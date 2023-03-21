Amsterdam has opened the very first Artificial Intelligence gallery in the world, with works created by algorithms.

Its owner says it's unique as all these technology-generated pictures have been created by fictional artists.

But are they really art?

Many traditionalist connoisseurs are asking that question, since there is no soul behind the work, while others have labelled the trend as a fraudulent farce which infringes on copyright.

“I like to look at it, it’s decorative. Someone will certainly be willing to pay some money for it, I suspect. But I have different requirements for art," says art appraiser Patricia Jansma.

However, the gallery owner says whatever your opinion this is not going away and will be of value to someone somewhere.