In pictures: These are the must-see exhibitions at London Gallery Weekend 2023
With more than 125 participating galleries, the 2023 edition of London Gallery Weekend will see mega-galleries come together to highlight the vibrancy of the UK capital's gallery scene.
Calling all art enthusiasts in the capital of the UK! The highly anticipated London Gallery Weekend is finally upon us.
More than 125 contemporary galleries from across London are uniting in an extraordinary showcase of the city's thriving art scene.
Spanning three days from 2 June to 4 June, each day shines a spotlight on a different area of London.
And the best part? It's completely free for everyone!
The event's website also offers curated routes by notable figures, including Gilbert & George and Larry Achiampong, which can be viewed online.
Here is our curated photo gallery featuring some of the noteworthy art and performances at the event.