With more than 125 participating galleries, the 2023 edition of London Gallery Weekend will see mega-galleries come together to highlight the vibrancy of the UK capital's gallery scene.

Calling all art enthusiasts in the capital of the UK! The highly anticipated London Gallery Weekend is finally upon us.

More than 125 contemporary galleries from across London are uniting in an extraordinary showcase of the city's thriving art scene.

Spanning three days from 2 June to 4 June, each day shines a spotlight on a different area of London.

And the best part? It's completely free for everyone!

The event's website also offers curated routes by notable figures, including Gilbert & George and Larry Achiampong, which can be viewed online.

Here is our curated photo gallery featuring some of the noteworthy art and performances at the event.

'Once Again… (Statues Never Die)' by Isaac Julien at the Victoria Miro

Isaac Julien, Statues Never Die (Once Again...Statues Never Die) © Isaac Julien/Victoria Miro

'Heart of Drought' by Sabine Moritz at Pilar Corrias

Sabine Moritz, Kamtschatka III, 2022. Courtesy: Sabine Moritz/Pilar Corrias

'Fist of Fury' by Jane Dickson at Alison Jacques

Jane Dickson Burlesk 3, 2017 Courtesy: Jane Dickson/Alison Jacques, London

A solo exhibition by Cary Kwok at Herald St

Cary Kwok, Till the End of Time, 2022. Courtesy: Cary Kwok/Herald St, London/Andy Keate

Performance art (For The Willow Tree) by Li Hei Di

Li Hei Di, Human Backpack, 2017 Courtesy: Kurt Guo/Li Hei Di

Sculpture work by Ali Cherri at Nicoletti

Ali Cherri, The Avian Spirit, 2021. Amulet of the Egyptian falcon god Horus in glass paste Courtesy: Ali Cherri/Imame Farès, Paris/Tadzio

'And I saw a new heaven' by Larry Achiampong at Copperfield

Larry Achiampong, Power in the Blood, 2022. Courtesy: Larry Achiampong/Copperfield

Ceramic work by Narumi Nekpenekpen at Soft Opening

Narumi Nekpenekpen, 'we blinked together upon shooting stars.', 2021. Courtesy: Narumi Nekpenekpen/Theo Christelis/Soft Opening

'itsanosofadog' by Amanda Moström at Rose Easton

Amanda Moström Courtesy: Rose Easton, London

'Encounter' by Claude Viallat and Lee Ufan at Pace Gallery

Claude Viallat, 2016/059, acrylic on tarpaulin Courtesy: Claude Viallat/Ceysson & Bénétière and Pace Gallery

Performance art (not a centre, but a mesh) by Nicole Bachmann

Nicole Bachmann, partly anchored a mesh of seeds, 2021. Performance at Istituto Svizzero, Rome, IT. Courtesy: Nicole Bachmann/Istituto Svizzero and VITRINE

'The Seven Deadly Sins' by Chris Ofili at Victoria Miro