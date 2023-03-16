English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

world news

Watch: the latest developments in the war in Ukraine

Access to the comments Comments
By Sasha Vakulina
A view of the town of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Chop)
A view of the town of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Chop)   -  Copyright  AP Photo

The Institute for the Study of War reports that the overall pace of Russian operations in Ukraine appears to have decreased compared to previous weeks. 

But there are more indicators that the apparent conflict between the Russian Ministry of Defence and the Wagner Group leader has likely reached its climax. 

You can see the rest of the latest developments in the war by clicking on Sasha Vakulina's report above.