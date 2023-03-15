A five-goal haul from Norweigan striker Erling Haaland helped Manchester City breeze through their Champions League last 16 second-leg tie against German side RB Leipzig with an emphatic 7-0 win at the Manchester City stadium.

The 22-year-old is now the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 goals in the Champions League, and the competition's joint-youngest player to score five times in a single game.

Goals from German midfielder İlkay Gündogan and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne completed the rout which equalled City's 2019 Champions League victory against Schalke.

"I said many times, he's a joy of a guy, and his mood in the locker room, [is] always happiness and... a gift to all of us. And he's a huge competitor," said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the game.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's first goal of the game during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match against RB Leipzig Nick Potts/PA Wire

In Tuesday's other tie, a goalless draw between Inter Milan and Porto saw the Italian side book their place in the quarter-finals, after their 1-0 first-leg win last week in Milan meant Inter went through on aggregate.

Inter join Manchester City in Friday's quarter-final draw, along with rivals AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Benfica and Chelsea.