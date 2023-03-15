Five star performance: Erling Haaland nets five as Man City breeze past RB LeipzigComments
A five-goal haul from Norweigan striker Erling Haaland helped Manchester City breeze through their Champions League last 16 second-leg tie against German side RB Leipzig with an emphatic 7-0 win at the Manchester City stadium.
The 22-year-old is now the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 goals in the Champions League, and the competition's joint-youngest player to score five times in a single game.
Goals from German midfielder İlkay Gündogan and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne completed the rout which equalled City's 2019 Champions League victory against Schalke.
"I said many times, he's a joy of a guy, and his mood in the locker room, [is] always happiness and... a gift to all of us. And he's a huge competitor," said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the game.
In Tuesday's other tie, a goalless draw between Inter Milan and Porto saw the Italian side book their place in the quarter-finals, after their 1-0 first-leg win last week in Milan meant Inter went through on aggregate.
Inter join Manchester City in Friday's quarter-final draw, along with rivals AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Benfica and Chelsea.