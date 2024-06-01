ADVERTISEMENT
Champions League final: Real Madrid seals 15th European Cup after 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid players at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London
Real Madrid players at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London Copyright Ian Walton/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By euronews
Real Madrid were crowned kings of Europe for a record-extending 15th time with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior scored and sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup for Real Madrid after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday.

The Brazil forward doubled Madrid's lead in the 83rd minute at Wembley Stadium, nine minutes after after Dani Carvajal headed the Spanish giant in front.

Victory sealed a record-extending fifth Champions League title for coach Carlo Ancelotti, his third with Madrid.

Dortmund paid the price for not making the most of its first half dominance when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off a series of saves and Niclas Fullkrug hit the post.

Additional sources • AP

