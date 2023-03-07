In Ukraine's Transcarpathian region people say how the war has changed their livesComments
In Ukraine’s Transcarpathian region in the extreme west of the country, new graves line up. They sit next to those who died in previous conflicts, such as World War II and Afghanistan.
Euronews reporter Nora Shenouda visited the area and spoke to locals who are mourning those lost since the Russian invasion.
Click on the video above to see more.