Could Ukrainian forces withdraw from Bakhmut?

By Oleksandra Vakulina
Ukrainian forces continuing fighting in Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces continuing fighting in Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces may conduct a limited withdrawal in eastern Bakhmut but are continuing to inflict high casualties against the advancing mixed Russian forces.

However, Ukrainian forces are unlikely to withdraw from Bakhmut all at once and may pursue a gradual withdrawal to try to exhaust Russian forces.

The Institute for the Study of War said, it's still too early to assess Ukrainian intentions concerning a complete withdrawal from the city. 

So far, in this area, Ukrainian forces are holding their positions with a distance of around 4km apart.

To watch our correspondent Sasha Vakulina's full report, click on the player icon above.