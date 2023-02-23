English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
world news

New landslide at China's coal mine collapse that left at least 49 people missing and four dead

Access to the comments Comments
By AP
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed open pit coal mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia. Feb. 23, 2023
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed open pit coal mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia. Feb. 23, 2023   -  Copyright  Bei He/Xinhua

At least 49 people are still missing and the death toll from the collapse of an open pit coal mine in northern China has risen to four.

Work had been suspended for several hours after an additional landslide at the gigantic facility following Wednesday’s mine collapse - in the Inner Mongolia region.

Chinese state media said the landslide struck on Wednesday evening - five hours after the initial cave-in of one of the pit’s walls buried people and mining trucks below.

A Chinese News Agency said about 900 rescuers with heavy equipment were on the scene.

Watch the video in the player above.