At least 49 people are still missing and the death toll from the collapse of an open pit coal mine in northern China has risen to four.

Work had been suspended for several hours after an additional landslide at the gigantic facility following Wednesday’s mine collapse - in the Inner Mongolia region.

Chinese state media said the landslide struck on Wednesday evening - five hours after the initial cave-in of one of the pit’s walls buried people and mining trucks below.

A Chinese News Agency said about 900 rescuers with heavy equipment were on the scene.

