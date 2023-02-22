English
Brazil

At least 46 dead as emergency workers forced to stop after further rain and landslides in Brazil

By Joao Vitor Da Silva Marques  with AP
A crumpled vehicle lays in the mud after a deadly landslide triggered by heavy rains destroyed the area near Juquehy beach in the coastal city of Sao Sebastiao, Brazil
A crumpled vehicle lays in the mud after a deadly landslide triggered by heavy rains destroyed the area near Juquehy beach in the coastal city of Sao Sebastiao, Brazil   -  Copyright  Andre Penner/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

At least 46 people are known to have died on the coast of Sao Paulo state after devastaing storms in Brazil.

According to authorities, forty are still missing and some areas are only accessible by helicopters - as sections of a motorway were destroyed by the extensive landslides.

An unprecedented, record-breaking amount of rain fell on the area, where millions of tourists had gathered for the long carnival bank holiday.

Further rain and landslides on Tuesday halted the work of emergency services trying to reach those affected.

