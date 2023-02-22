At least 46 people are known to have died on the coast of Sao Paulo state after devastaing storms in Brazil.

According to authorities, forty are still missing and some areas are only accessible by helicopters - as sections of a motorway were destroyed by the extensive landslides.

An unprecedented, record-breaking amount of rain fell on the area, where millions of tourists had gathered for the long carnival bank holiday.

Further rain and landslides on Tuesday halted the work of emergency services trying to reach those affected.

