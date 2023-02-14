In the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, families gather at the Krasnopilske military cemetery, the final resting place of many soldiers who died fighting Russian troops.

Tetyana Taranenko is the wife of one of those soldiers. While visiting his grave, she told reporters that her husband volunteered in March 2022, right after he returned home from a business trip. He was then assigned to Kharkiv where he was a commander.

"He saved the lives of many men. They came to his funeral and thanked him," she said.

Iryna Kadovska, another wife of a killed Ukrainian soldier, said that she had to wait ten months to bury her husband.

"He died in April. We just buried him this Monday,” she said. "They knocked [Russian forces] out of the Sumy region, and then they were transferred to the Kharkiv region, and fierce battles began there.

That is where he died. Then there was half a year of occupation. We could not collect the body for a very long time. Then there was DNA [testing to identify the body].”

Watch the No Comment by clicking on the player icon above.