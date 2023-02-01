A jury in Vienna is considering its verdict in the trial of six men accused of involvement in a terrorist gun attack in the city in November 2020 in which four people died.

Prosecutors say the six men either helped or influenced Islamic State sympathiser Kujtim Fejzulai as he prepared for the shooting.

The attack unfolded in a popular nightlife district of the Austrian capital. Fejzulai opened fire on people with a Kalashnikov rifle. He was eventually tracked down and shot dead by security forces. A police officer was among more than 20 people injured in the rampage. The six accused are expected to hear a verdict today,, Wednesday.

The defendants, aged between 22 and 32, face charges including participation in terrorist crimes and membership of a terrorist organisation.

The first accused was on duty as a driver to the Slovakian capital Bratislava, where ammunition was to be bought. The accused's flatmate is said to have loaded the weapons. Two others are believed to have encouraged Fejzulai to commit the crime.

In a closing argument, the prosecutor summed up the accusations against the six defendants by emphasisingt that the assassin could not have carried out the attack on 2 November 2020 alone.