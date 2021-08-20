Austrian prosecutors charge first suspect over Vienna terror attack

Austrian prosecutors have issued the first indictment against a suspect linked to the Vienna terror attack.

Four people were killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire in the old town of the Austrian capital last November.

On Thursday, a 25-year-old Chechen man was charged on suspicion of being a jihadist, judicial sources said.

He is accused of participating in meetings with suspected supporters of the so-called Islamic State and "disseminating terrorist propaganda".

The suspect -- identified in Austrian media as Ali K. -- was arrested after the attacks and remains in custody.

"The Vienna prosecutor's office has filed an indictment against him for membership of a terrorist organisation," a spokeswoman for the regional court in Sankt-Pölten told AFP.

The gunman -- Kujtim Fejzulai, a 20-year-old Austrian who also held North Macedonian nationality -- was killed by police at the scene.

He was known to the police after having tried to join the ranks of jihadist fighters in Syria and is also alleged to have attended the same meetings as Ali K. on at least two occasions.

No trial date has yet been set, as the investigation into the attacks continues. At least fifteen people have been arrested following the attack, with many still in custody.