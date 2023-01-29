The second day of the 2023 Portugal Grand Prix saw the stadium full to the brim of local fans, eager to cheer on their local stars!

And Barbara Timo did not disappoint! After blasting her way through the preliminaries, she took Portugal’s first Gold medal of the tournament! The crowd were absolutely delighted to have their hero!

Catarina Rodrigues, Grand Prix Portugal 2023 Event Director, was on hand to award the medals.

For me the crowd gives me extra energy. I feel so motivated having this amazing support Barbara Timo Portuguese Judoka

“For me the crowd gives me extra energy. I feel so motivated having this amazing support, including my family and friends," explained Timo. "I wish it was always like this at every tournament. It was great to have the first medal here in Portugal."

Under 73 kgs class

In the under 73kg class Uzbekistan's Obidkhon Nomonov defeated Kazakhstan’s Zhansay Smagulov, locking in for an attack and driving through with pure determination and rotation. He was delighted

He was awarded his medals by Mohammed Meridja, IJF Education & Coaching Director.

“Yes, having my team here is a big support, when I am tired Iliadis shouts encouragement - when I hear his voice I find newfound strength, and I start fighting better, especially when I’m tired,” said Nomonov.

Under 70 kgs class

In the under 70kg category Australia’s Maeve Coughlan was on fire through the day, and held on for the win in the final, taking Australia’s second-ever Grand Prix Gold medal

She was awarded her medal by Vladimir Barta, IJF Head Sport Director.

Under 81 kgs class

In the under 81kg class, Korea’s rising star Joohnwan Lee was making yet another statement, reaffirming why the entire under 81kg category is on high alert. He is definitely one to watch, taking yet another World Tour Gold.

The medals were awarded by Florin Daniel Lascau, IJF Head Referee Director.

The crowd had more to cheer about in the form of Anri Egutidze - even though he didn’t stand on the podium today, he put on a show for his fans. Back at under 81kg he's looking ready to stamp his mark on the category.

On day three, more Portuguese stars will have their eyes set on gold.