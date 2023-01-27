A gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing at least seven people and wounding four before police shot him, officials said. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis in years and raised the likelihood of further bloodshed.

The attack, which took place as worshippers were celebrating the Jewish Sabbath, came a day after an Israeli military raid killed nine people in the West Bank.

The burst of violence, which also included a rocket barrage from Gaza and retaliatory Israeli airstrikes, has posed an early challenge for Israel’s new government, which is dominated by ultranationalists who have pushed for a hard line against Palestinians.

It also cast a cloud over a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region Sunday.

