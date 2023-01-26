Authorities in countries across Europe are trying to cope with an unusually long period of severe cold.

In Lisbon, city officials have set up special centres to allow the homeless to keep warm. Although, NGOs say that persuading them to go there is sometimes a challenge.

"This is the coldest place, it's very cold and draughty and yet they stay here. Even when there are these cold nights, this is usually one of the few places they stay," said Natália Amador, a volunteer with CASA, an organisation that works with the homeless.

In Greece, a different kind of extreme weather is causing problems.

Torrential rain has lashed Athens and other parts of the country, provoking flash floods. Police have urged people to avoid travelling if possible.

Countries in Asia are experiencing even harsher conditions.

In Japan, heavy snowfall has hit northern and eastern coastal areas. While this is a nightmare for people who need to travel, it has been a visual delight for visitors to a frost-shrouded Mount Fuji.

Blizzard conditions have also brought hardship to South Korea. Up to 70 cm of snow was recorded in some places.

And the wintry blast has even reached as far south as the Arabian peninsula, with rare snowfalls seen in the highlands of Oman.