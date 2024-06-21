By Euronews with AP

Japan's space agency says there's no classified information leaked from a series of cyber attacks against them in the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan's space agency says there's no classified information leaked from a series of cyber attacks against them in the last year, officials told reporters on Friday.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, the chief cabinet secretary for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), said they've shut down some affected networks to verify that no information about rockets, satellites or national security was released.

There's been no effect on Japan's national defence ministry, minister Minoru Kihara confirmed to reporters on Friday.

The hacks come as Japan accelerates investments in counterstrike measures as China's military continues to grow.

JAXA has scored a series of successes in its space programme this year.

In January, its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon reached the lunar surface in a breakthrough precision landing, making Japan the fifth country to successfully put a probe on the moon.

In February, the agency's new flagship H3 rocket successfully reached a planned orbit for the first time, after a failed debut flight last year.

A third H3 flight carrying an advanced observation satellite is planned for June 30.