Sport

LeBron James edges closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record

By Euronews  with AP
LeBron James playing for the LA Lakers against the Clippers
LeBron James playing for the LA Lakers against the Clippers   -   Copyright  Mark J. Terrill AP Photo

Basketball star LeBron James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

In doing so James also ramped up his chase of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record with his 101st 40-point game, including the postseason.

He trails Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387 points by just 177 points, putting him in a position to potentially break the record at the end of the Lakers' upcoming five-game road swing instead of back home in Los Angeles.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Although LeBron James scored at least 40 points against the Clippers for the first time in his 20-year career, giving him a 40-point game against all 30 teams in the NBA, it wasn’t to be the Lakers’ night.

The Los Angeles Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory.

Paul George had 27 points and nine rebounds, and Kawhi Leonard added 25 points in the Clippers' third straight win overall. The Clippers hit a season-high 15 3-pointers in the first half while scoring a season-high 77 points and jumping to a 23-point halftime lead.