On day 10 of the Australian Open underway in Melbourne, Serbia's Novak Djokovic breezed into the semi-finals with an emphatic straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev.

The 35-year-old took command early on in the game and never looked back en route to a ruthless 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 triumph.

He will next lock horns with Tommy Paul after the American put an end to Ben Shelton's fairytale run.

After clinching the first two sets, Paul let his guard down in the third one. However, he regained his composure to go on to win the fourth set, ending with 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in his quarter-final match at the Rod Laver Arena.

In the women's event, Aryna Sabalenka produced a dominant display to outclass Croatia's Donna Vekic.

The Belarusian looked in great shape and reached her fourth Grand Slam semi-final with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

She will next take on the unseeded Magda Linette.

The Polish world number 45, who has never gone beyond the third round of a major tournament, proved too much for Karolina Pliskova.

The final score in that match was 6-3, 7-5.