USA

Main suspect in California shooting identified as 'man of asian descent': LA police

By Euronews  with AFP
California shooting leaves at least 10 dead   -   Copyright  Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

The gunman suspected of killing 10 people at a California dance hall on Saturday during Lunar New Year celebrations is an "asian male" still at large, the Los Angeles County sheriff said on Sunday.

"At this time, our very preliminary description is a man of asian descent," Sheriff Robert Luna said at a news conference in Monterey Park, a predominantly asian city.

Euronews journalists are working on the story and will update as more information comes in.