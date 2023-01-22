Main suspect in California shooting identified as 'man of asian descent': LA policeComments
By Euronews with AFP
Copyright Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved-
The gunman suspected of killing 10 people at a California dance hall on Saturday during Lunar New Year celebrations is an "asian male" still at large, the Los Angeles County sheriff said on Sunday.
"At this time, our very preliminary description is a man of asian descent," Sheriff Robert Luna said at a news conference in Monterey Park, a predominantly asian city.
Euronews journalists are working on the story and will update as more information comes in.