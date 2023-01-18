Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister and two children

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 17 people, including Ukraine's interior minister Denys Monastyrskiy and two children, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv’s eastern suburb, Klymenko said. He added that Mr Monastyrskyi's deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a nursery.