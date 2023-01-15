Rescue workers in Dnipro have managed to retrieve a woman from the rubble of a residential building after the latest Russian missile strike on the southeastern Ukrainian town.

It follows Russia’s latest assault on several Ukrainian towns over the weekend. Russia fired a barrage of missiles on Ukrainian cities on Saturday, including the capital Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv.

In Dnipro, More than 550 rescuers, police officers, doctors, and volunteers are working without rest to find people who may be trapped. At least 29 people were killed in the shelling of Dnipro, with 73 wounded.

The status of Soledar remains in question

Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video that Ukrainian fighters in the south-eastern town of Soledar who refused to surrender were "eliminated".

He also praised the contribution of Russia's mercenaries from the Wagner Group.

This claim is disputed by Ukraine, which says its forces are still in the besieged salt-mining town in the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service published a video purportedly showing a drone attack on Wagner Group members fighting in the city.

Despite its assertion of a military capture, the mercenary group appears to still be facing huge Ukrainian resistance.

