The US has collected 510 reports of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace - marking a threefold increase compared to 2021.

In a declassified report summary released on Thursday, the Pentagon said that though there was no evidence of extraterrestrials, the UAPs could pose a threat.

"I think one of the key points in this report, you know, given the potential hazard that UAPs do present, notably there's been no reported collisions of military aircraft or US aircraft, rather and UAPs," said Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

The report follows calls from Congress for the military and intelligence community to take UFOs more seriously.

Last year the US Defence Department opened its All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office - to analyse all reports of unidentified objects, many of which come from US Navy and Air Force pilots.

While many cases remain unexplained, US military authorities say they hope the office will help reveal the espionage capability of rivals.