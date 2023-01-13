2022 the joint-fifth hottest year since records began, says NASA

Scientists in the US say 2022 was the joint-fifth warmest year on record, continuing the earth's long-term warming trend.

NASA, which has long factored the Arctic in its global calculations, said 2022 is essentially tied for the fifth warmest with 2015.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that 2022's global average temperature was 14.76 degrees Celsius, ranking sixth hottest on record.

If accurate, the latest figures would mean that the past nine years have been the hottest since modern record-keeping began in 1880.

"2022 is another top ten year. It ranks roughly joint fifth with 2015. The warmer years were 2016, and 2020, which were joint first and then 2019 and 2017 were quite warm," said Gavin Schmidt, director of the Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

"It's another top ten year, cementing that long-term trend that we've been seeing in temperatures certainly since the 1970s and since the late 19th century," he added.

Experts have criticised governments for failing to take the necessary steps to avoid the most devastating impacts of global warming.

Greenhouse gas emissions were linked to a number of natural disasters last year, including drought, heatwaves and wildfires which ravaged swathes of Europe last summer.