Police pressed ahead Thursday with the clearance of a condemned village in western Germany, where activists are vowing to hold out against its demolition to make way for the expansion of a coal mine.

Footage captured by The Associated Press on Thursday showed protesters being carried out of buildings by police officers, while other demonstrators were scrambling on rooftops and lighting flares.

Officers resumed their efforts after working into the night to bring down activists from the roof of an abandoned farm warehouse in Luetzerath and disentangle another from the remains of a car.

Watch the No Comment by clicking on the player button above.