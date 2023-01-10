So much for the royal motto 'never complain and never explain'...

Prince Harry's much-awaited biography hits the bookstores on the 10th of January - but it's already making waves for its harsh attacks on his family - Britain's Royal Family.

In the lead up to its release, the press has been publishing whole paragraphs seemingly full of reproaches and rancour.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told Euronews that she thinks it's gone too far.

"Harry is saying all these hideous, private things... he's been a man who has always looked after his own privacy, he was so anti-newspapers, hates British press," she said. "He will sue them at the slightest opportunity if he thinks they're beginning to get into something that he thinks is private. Yet what he's said about his father, and William and himself... I just think is absolutely shocking. Whether the Royal Family is good or bad, people like it or not ... we all have a family and his way of dealing with his own family at the moment is shocking."

Neither Harry's father King Charles or his brother Prince William have commented on the recent revelations.

But Harry will have more to say with a number of TV interviews lined up for the coming weeks.