New Charles III banknotes on display at Bank of England exhibition

By Euronews

The new currency is being shown at a museum before entering circulation on 5 June.

The Bank of England is displaying the new banknotes bearing the image of King Charles III that will enter circulation in the UK this summer.

The £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes retain the same design as their predecessors, with the only change being the portraits on the front.

The first coins embossed with Charles' image have been in circulation for several months. However, the banknotes have taken much longer to prepare for technical reasons, including making them readable to bank machines and automatic tills.

According to a statement released by the Bank of England, banknotes that feature Queen Elizabeth II will still be valid and will circulate alongside those featuring her son.

The banknotes will enter circulation on 5 June.