Prince Harry says his brother William physically attacked him during a ferocious argument - one of many startling allegations in a new memoir that includes revelations about the estranged royal's drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan.

In the ghostwritten memoir, titled “Spare,” Harry said that his brother Prince William lashed out during a furious argument over the siblings' deteriorating relationship. The Associated Press purchased a Spanish-language copy of the book ahead of its publication in 16 languages around the world on Tuesday.

The allegation is one of a slew in a book that exposes painful, intimate - and in some cases contested - details about the lives of Harry and other members of the royal family. The memoir is the latest in a string of public revelations and accusations by Harry and Meghan that have shaken Britain’s royal family.

Deadly Afghanistan operation

It includes Harry's assertion that he killed 25 people while serving as an Apache helicopter co-pilot and gunner in 2012 as part of Britain's military campaign against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

He said he felt neither pride nor shame about his actions, and in the heat of battle regarded enemy combatants as pieces being removed from a chessboard.

Harry spent a decade in the British Army - years he has described as his happiest because they allowed him a measure of normality - before taking up full-time royal duties in 2015.

In the book, Harry describes his rebellious teenage years. He recounts how he lost his virginity - to an older woman in a field behind a pub - and describes how he took cocaine when he was 17.

Neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III nor William’s Kensington Palace office has commented on the allegations.

For more watch Euronews' report in the video above.