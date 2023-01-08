Senegal grieves after deadly bus crash kills 38 and injures dozens

In the deadliest motor accident in Senegal’s recent years, at least 38 people have been killed and dozens injured after a crash involving two buses.

The collision occurred at around 3:15 am near the city of Kaffrine, 250km south of Dakar.

The victims were taken to hospital in Kaffrine, while the carcasses of the buses were moved and the roads reopened.

Senegal's president, Macky Sall, has announced three days of national mourning, starting Monday.

The head of state lamented the loss of life and said he was ‘profoundly saddened by the tragic road accident.’

Authorities are saying that a public transport bus suffered a burst tire which made it deviate from its trajectory and collide with a bus coming from the opposite direction.

An inter-ministerial meeting is due to take place on Monday to take stock and act on vehicular public transport safety.