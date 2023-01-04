Day two of Kevin McCarthy's bid to become US House Speaker to begin

House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first - with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.

It was the first time in 100 years that a nominee for House speaker could not take the gavel on the first vote, but McCarthy appeared undeterred by the gravity of the moment. Instead, he vowed to fight to the finish, encouraged, he said, by former President Donald Trump to end the disarray and pull the Republican Party together.

The House is scheduled to convene Wednesday after the stalemate essentially forced all other business to a standstill, waiting on Republicans to elect a speaker.

McCarthy said Trump wants him to stay in the race and told him to bring an end to the House Republican chaos and pull the party together.

Tensions flared among the new House majority as their campaign promises stalled out. Without a speaker, the House cannot fully form - swearing in its members, naming its committee chairmen, engaging in floor proceedings and launching investigations of the Biden administration.

