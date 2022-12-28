English
US Congressman-elect George Santos admits he lied on his bio

By Euronews
Republican candidate for New York's 3rd Congressional District George Santos, left, talks to a voter while campaigning outside a Stop and Shop store, 5 November 2022
A new Republican elect to the US House of Representatives has admitted that he lied about his job experience and college education.

In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said his "sins" were "embellishing my resume".

“I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume... I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign," he added.

The Queens resident had said he had obtained a degree from Baruch College in New York, but the school said it couldn’t confirm.

On Monday, Santos acknowledged that he “didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning". 

"I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he said. 

Santos also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but neither company could find any records verifying that.

Even core foundations of his ethnic identity, have been brought into dispute - the Jewish American site The Forward, had questioned a claim on his campaign website that his grandparents fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine. 

However, Santos said he never claimed to be Jewish.

