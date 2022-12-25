English
France

Paris shooting suspect driven by 'pathological hatred of foreigners': prosecutors

By Euronews
Protests following the killing of three Kurds in Paris
Protests following the killing of three Kurds in Paris

The French pensioner who has admitted to killing three Kurds in Paris on Friday was motivated by "a pathological hatred" of foreigners, according to prosecutors. 

The 69-year-old man told police he was on a mission "to assassinate migrants". He was supposedly angry with the community for taking prisoners rather than killing captured soldiers during their war against the so-called Islamic State between 2014 and 2019.

Authorities said the man has now been moved from prison to a psychiatric unit. 

The killings have prompted justice rallies by Parisians and the French capital's Kurdish community.

The assailant said he had planned to kill himself but was stopped by passers-by.

For more watch Euronews' report in the video above.