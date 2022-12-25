Paris shooting suspect driven by 'pathological hatred of foreigners': prosecutorsComments
By Euronews
The French pensioner who has admitted to killing three Kurds in Paris on Friday was motivated by "a pathological hatred" of foreigners, according to prosecutors.
The 69-year-old man told police he was on a mission "to assassinate migrants". He was supposedly angry with the community for taking prisoners rather than killing captured soldiers during their war against the so-called Islamic State between 2014 and 2019.
Authorities said the man has now been moved from prison to a psychiatric unit.
The killings have prompted justice rallies by Parisians and the French capital's Kurdish community.
The assailant said he had planned to kill himself but was stopped by passers-by.
