The French pensioner who has admitted to killing three Kurds in Paris on Friday was motivated by "a pathological hatred" of foreigners, according to prosecutors.

The 69-year-old man told police he was on a mission "to assassinate migrants". He was supposedly angry with the community for taking prisoners rather than killing captured soldiers during their war against the so-called Islamic State between 2014 and 2019.

Authorities said the man has now been moved from prison to a psychiatric unit.

The killings have prompted justice rallies by Parisians and the French capital's Kurdish community.

The assailant said he had planned to kill himself but was stopped by passers-by.

