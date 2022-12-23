Three people have died and three others were wounded in a shooting in central Paris on Friday, authorities said.

One of the wounded remains in grave condition, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said at a press briefing at the scene.

The shooting occurred in a Kurdish cultural centre and a restaurant and hairdresser nearby, according to the 10th district's mayor Alexandra Cordebard.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, she said the "real motivation'' for the shooting remains unclear.

As she spoke, a crowd nearby chanted, “Erdogan, terrorist" — referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — and “Turkish state, assassin."

"An investigation has been opened on charges of murder, intentional homicide and aggravated violence," and "the investigations have been entrusted for the time being to the 2nd district of the judicial police (DPJ)," the prosecutor's office said earlier on Friday.

A suspect, a 69-year-old who was injured, was arrested and placed in custody. His identity was being determined.

The incident took place on rue d'Enghien, located between Saint-Denis and Montmartre near the Gare de l'Est train station in the French capital's 10th district.

Location of the 23 December shooting in Paris. Euronews

Paris police asked people to avoid the area and allow for the services to intervene.

"It was a total panic," a shopkeeper from a nearby building who wished to remain anonymous told AFP.

"We saw an old white man come in and shoot in the Kurdish cultural centre, then he went into the hairdresser's next door. We took refuge in the restaurant with other employees," Romain, the assistant manager of the Pouliche Paris restaurant in the street, told AFP by telephone.

According to another witness, a local resident who was walking by, "there were people in panic who shouted at the police: 'He's here, he's here, move on', pointing to a hairdressing salon."

"I saw police officers enter the salon where I saw two people on the ground, with injuries to their legs, I saw blood," he added, describing "people in shock and panic".

The Ahmet Kaya Centre, named after a famous Turkish-Kurdish singer who lived in the city, is an association established in the French capital in 1901 whose aim is to "promote progressive integration" of the Kurdish population living in the wider Paris area.

