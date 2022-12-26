Members of France’s Kurdish community have led a silent march through Paris, in honour of the three Kurds killed in the capital on Friday.

Some of those marching say police should have done more to protect them

Prosecutors say a 69-year-old Frenchman is facing preliminary charges of racially-motivated murder, attempted murder, and weapons violations.

The suspect told investigators he had aimed to kill migrants or foreigners and that he had planned to kill himself, saying he had a "pathological" hatred of non-European foreigners.

He was briefly put in psychiatric care but then released back to ordinary police custody. On Monday he appeared before an investigating judge. The suspect’s name has not been officially released, although French media have identified him as 'William K'.

French authorities have called Friday's attack an isolated incident, but some Kurdish activists in Paris think it was politically driven.

Turkey summoned French Ambassador Herve Magro on Monday to relay unease over what it called black propaganda being waged against Turkey by Kurdish militant groups following the attack, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkey “expects France to act prudently over the incident and not to allow the (banned PKK) terrorist organisation to advance its sneaky agenda,” Anadolu reported.

For more watch Euronews' report in the video above.