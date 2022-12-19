Football fans crowded in pubs across France's second-largest city Lyon on Sunday to watch what many have dubbed the greatest World Cup final in living memory.

And while Argentina took home the World Cup trophy, some fans in France were consoled by the roller-coaster match.

"Even if we lost… we can say it was the best final of all time. Thank you, Les Bleus. Thank you, M'Bappé,” a man on the streets of Lyon told Euronews.

At the end of the first half of the match, Argentina led 2-0.

But France quickly caught up, leaving the score tied at 3-3 before Argentina won 4-2 on penalties, resulting in the country's first World Cup title since 1986.

"You made us dream, go France, I love you," screamed another man in Lyon. "We will have the next [World Cup].”

Another fan said: "Thank you, France. You made us vibrate until the end. The victory is not present, but we believed in it for four years."

Even French president Emmanuel Macron commented positively on the match, telling his country’s team that it “made us all tremble with excitement."

He added: "Bravo to Argentina, to the Argentine players and their people.”

France’s players will travel to Paris on Monday, where they will parade down its famous Champs-Elysees despite their defeat.

