Flags and chanting: diehard Maradona fans in Buenos Aires on "Maradona Easter".
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Argentinian fans celebrate 'Maradona Easter' a.k.a. 'the hand of God'

A passionate group of diehard fans of Argentina football legend Diego Maradona gathered in the capital, Buenos Aires, on Saturday (22 June) to celebrate what they call 'Maradona Easter'.

Each year on that date, they celebrate the goals their late hero scored in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England - four years after Argentina fought Britain over the Falklands.

The legend passed away in 2020 at age 60, but his supporters are adamant that the legacy of their countryman, one of the most essential footballers in history, is kept alive.

