Argentina's World Cup champions squad celebrated their win on an open-top bus parade along Lusail Boulevard in Doha after beating France in the final in Qatar on Sunday, during a penalty shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw.

The players could be seen sporting their winners' medals. Tens of thousands of fans lined the streets to cheer for the champions.Lionel Messi led Argentina to their first world title since 1986. It's their third World Cup win overall.

The players are expected to fly back to Buenos Aires to a heroes' welcome.

