Russia has once again targeted Ukraine in intensive missile attacks across the country, killing at least three people. Officials said at least 60 missiles were fired.

Explosions were heard in four cities including the capital Kyiv. where a machine gun crew said they had succeeded in shooting down one of the missiles.

"It's almost impossible (to hit a missile with a machine gun), but it was done. It so happened that they reacted well. They know how to shoot," claimed the Commander of a Ukrainian Territorial Defense squadron.

As the sirens sounded thousands of people sought shelter in metro stations and basements.

Electricity and water services were interrupted in Kyiv and Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.

Critical infrastructure has been regularly targeted in repeated waves of attacks by Russia.